Male Dressed As Santa Wanted In Connection With Indecent Act In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP is investigating a complaint from a patron of the Canadian Tire Store in Gravenhurst located on Talisman Drive of a man with white hair and a white beard, wearing a red sweater who had his pants down. Officers arrived and although the suspect had left, he had defecated in the parking lot. The male had left when police arrived.

