Male Arrested On Multi-Jurisdictional Warrants

An individual with four outstanding warrants was arrested by members of the Provincial Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence-led Joint Force Strategy (IJFS) from the OPP, Barrie Police Service (BPS) and Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS).

On February 26, 2021, IJFS members were made aware of an offender that had returned to the Barrie area. The individual was wanted by NRPS on warrants for breaching conditions stemming from human trafficking related charges.

IJFS members investigated and on March 1, 2021, arrested Jason Wallace, a 47-year-old from Barrie. Wallace will appear in court on the charges.

If you have any additional information please contact the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122. If you or someone you know may be a victim, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

Victims are encouraged to contact the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free at 1-833-900-1010 for support. For additional information on human trafficking, please visit opp.ca/humantrafficking, canadiancentretoendhumantrafficking.ca or canadianhumantraffickinghotline.ca.