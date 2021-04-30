MAHC Seeks To Recruit Patient Experience Partners

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is seeking applications from community members who have been a patient or a family member of a patient at either of the hospitals and who want to volunteer to partner with MAHC to improve the care experience.

Since 2017, MAHC has had a Patient and Family Advisory Committee that provides the organization with advice and recommendations on matters where the patient perspective is vital to advancing person-centred care. To strengthen the patient voice throughout the organization, the goal is to embed volunteer Patient Experience Partners throughout and across the MAHC organization to provide advice and recommendations on matters where the patient perspective is vital.

“Patients and their family members provide tremendous firsthand experience and feedback that is important to ensuring we are always providing care that is centred on those we serve,” says Janice Raine, Vice President, Patient Services, Quality & Chief Nursing Executive. “MAHC continues to build on this philosophy of person-centred care and is looking forward to expanding the role of patients and families as Patient Experience Partners who bring that patient and family input closer to the bedside through input on policies, procedures and processes.”

Patient Experience Partners share their own ideas and points of view to ensure the voices of patients and families are heard, considered and included at various points across the organization to continuously improve programs, education, the design of the care environment, and delivery of patient care at an organizational level.

“Patient Experience Partners can participate in ways that best match their interests, experience and availability,” Raine explains. “They can participate on key standing committees or focus groups, help to develop patient- and family-oriented education material and surveying, and participate in hiring interviews for staff for example.”

Requirements of a Patient Experience Partner and the ideal qualities that applicants would bring to MAHC are posted on the MAHC website on the Patient and Family Advisory Council webpage.

“Above all else, Patient Experience Partners should be passionate about enriching the health care experience for patients and families and share ideas and information about experiences at MAHC in ways that others can learn from them to help advance programs, services and hospital priorities,” says Raine. “If you or a family member have received care at MAHC or another hospital in the last two years and would be interested in partnering with us, please consider becoming a Patient Experience Partner.”

For full details on requirements and the ideal qualities of a Patient Experience Partner, visit the MAHC website. The online application form is accessible at www.mahc.ca/PEPapplication/.