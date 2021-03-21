MAHC Seeks Applications For Board Of Directors

Get involved in your local hospital by submitting your application to join the skills-based, community-oriented team of volunteer directors at Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) as a board member or advisory member of a standing board committee.

Annually, the Board, through the Nominations Committee, identifies vacancy requirements and conducts a recruitment drive in advance of the Annual General Meeting typically held in June. MAHC is inviting formal applications from candidates to fill upcoming vacancies, including applications from incumbent Directors. The successful candidate’s term would begin immediately following the Annual General Meeting. Previous experience on boards with similar scope and challenges (not necessarily health care) is an asset.

“We are looking for people who are interested in helping guide MAHC in providing outstanding patient care today, tomorrow and in the future,” says Nominations Committee Chair Moreen Miller. “We are looking for candidates who are strongly committed to MAHC’s vision, mission and values, have experience in a governance role, and bring skills and experience to the table.”

Applicants must meet eligibility requirements, live, work, or be registered on a municipal voters’ list or tax roll in the Muskoka or East Parry Sound geographic area, and be 18 years of age or older. A police criminal record check is also required.

In addition to attending monthly board meetings, board directors must be able to devote at least 20 hours per month for meeting preparation, committee work, and other events for up to a three-year appointment. Generally, board meetings alternate between the hospital sites each month. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, access to reliable Internet has been vital for virtual meetings.

Applications are also being accepted for advisory members of standing board committees, such as Resources & Audit, Governance, or Quality & Patient Safety. Applicants must attend the standing committee meetings and provide a time commitment of approximately three to five hours bi-monthly for a two-year appointment.

The application deadline for both a board member and advisory member is Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 4 p.m. Apply online today by visiting our website. Only those applicants chosen to be interviewed will be contacted.