MAHC Restricts Visitors As Public Ordered To Stay Home

As a second state of emergency has been declared for the Province of Ontario, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) has restricted general visitation to both hospitals in line with the stay-at-home order commencing Thursday, January 14, 2021.

No visitors are permitted with a few exceptions on a case-by-case basis for compassionate reasons. Exceptions for visiting include special situations (obstetrical patients who may have one support person during labour) and compassionate circumstances (palliative, critical patients).

If you have a family member or friend currently in either of MAHC’s hospital sites, you can bring a smile to their face by using our complimentary best wishes service to get a message delivered to their bedside through a form on our website at https://www.mahc.ca/BestWishes/.

At the time of this release, outpatient clinics, appointments and elective surgery continues. This could change as we constantly evaluate the changing situation in our region and province. Stay up to date on the COVID-19 situation and any changes to hospital services at MAHC at www.mahc.ca/COVID-19/.