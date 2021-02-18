Lount Township Man Charged With Impaired By Drug

On Sunday February 14, 2021 at 14:35 p.m., members of the Almaguin Highlands OPP received an anonymous complaint for a possible impaired driver. Shortly after, police located the vehicle and driver on Ontario Street.

Police investigation led officers to believe that the driver was impaired by drug and with the assistance of a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE), Mark Fagan, 58 years-of-age, of Lount Township (TWP), Ontario was arrested and charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Drugs

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin)

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in Sundridge Court on Thursday March 11, 2021.