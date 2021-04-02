Members of the OPP Orillia Auxiliary Unit will be conducting a LOCK IT or LOSE IT campaign in response to recent complaints of vehicles being entered at local parks and trail entrances.

As part of the Community Mobilization and Engagement Strategy and Orillia detachment Crime Prevention initiatives, Auxiliary members are checking vehicles in the targeted areas and leaving reminders for motorists who leave their vehicles unlocked or leave valuables in plain view. This engagement commenced on Friday, March 27, 2021, and will conclude Monday, April 05, 2021. The Orillia OPP would like to remind everyone of the importance of preventing crime through responsible actions including: