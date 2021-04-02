Members of the OPP Orillia Auxiliary Unit will be conducting a LOCK IT or LOSE IT campaign in response to recent complaints of vehicles being entered at local parks and trail entrances.
As part of the Community Mobilization and Engagement Strategy and Orillia detachment Crime Prevention initiatives, Auxiliary members are checking vehicles in the targeted areas and leaving reminders for motorists who leave their vehicles unlocked or leave valuables in plain view. This engagement commenced on Friday, March 27, 2021, and will conclude Monday, April 05, 2021. The Orillia OPP would like to remind everyone of the importance of preventing crime through responsible actions including:
- Always roll up your vehicle’s windows, lock the doors and pocket the key.
- Never leave your vehicle unattended while it is running.
- If you have a garage, use it and lock the door as well as your vehicle.
- Never leave your car keys in plain view or in an easily accessible area
- Keep your vehicle registration certificate and proof of insurance on you at all times. Don’t leave these documents in your glove compartment
- Always park your vehicle in a well-lit area.
- Never leave valuable objects or packages in full view. Put them in the trunk.
- Inform your local police department if you see vehicles or vehicle-related activities that look suspicious.