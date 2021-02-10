Local Ski Hills Gear Up To Open

Local ski and snowboard hills across the region have been busy this week to prepare to re-open after the province’s revised colour-coded COVID19 response framework starts today to re-open the economy in select regions.

The regions that can end the stay-at-home order on February 10th are Hastings Prince Edward, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington, and Renfrew County and District.

The office of Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, Lisa MacLeod, confirmed to Muskoka411 that under of each of the colour-coded categories in that framework including grey-lockdown ski and snowboard hills will be allowed to operate. “Ski hills can operate for recreational purposes in all zones with restrictions, except for those under the stay-at-home order. Ski hills must comply with capacity limits and specific conditions determined by the stage in which the region is placed.”

A spokesperson for Hidden Valley Highlands in Huntsville says they can’t wait to get out there and will re-open on Wednesday February 17th.

Check with your local ski hill for re-opening dates and times.

Safety protocols include: wearing a face mask that covers your mouth, nose and chin while on a chairlift and hills that reopen in red or grey areas have capacity limits of 50 per cent and 25 per cent respectively.

Skiing and snowboarding are the sport that has united Blue Mountain for over 80 years, but this year with the pandemic the resort was forced to lay off over 1000 staff members. They encourage people to register at BlueMountain.ca with re-opening set for Tuesday February 16th.

Be prepared when hitting the hills and bring everything you need.