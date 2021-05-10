Local Philanthropist Pays Tribute To Nurses With $25,000 Matching Campaign

Local philanthropist Jane Brown Jackson will honour the heroic work of nurses by launching her second annual matching gift fundraiser to benefit Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH). Having received exceptional care herself from nurses and other care providers, she is inspired to give back and show her support to those who were there for her in the moments that mattered most.

RVH’s “In Honour of Nurses” campaign kicks off today, May 10th, on National Nursing Week, and will continue until Brown Jackson’s donation of $25,000 is fully matched by the local community. All proceeds will support the expansion of the RVH Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“I invite the community to make a donation to patient care at RVH in honour of the incredible work done by nurses each and every day, and throughout this pandemic,” Brown Jackson said. “The ICU provides lifesaving medical intervention and our donations will ensure it has the future capacity to be there for ourselves, family and friends in the moments that matter the most.”

The majority of expansions, medical equipment and technology is only possible through the support of community donations.

“Your gift allows RVH to put the best tools in the hands of its nurses and care teams. Community support never fails to inspire TEAM RVH, including our nurses, particularly during these unprecedented times,” says Pamela Ross, RVH Foundation CEO. “We are very grateful to Jane for standing behind nurses, RVH and for supporting growth in our ICU. It’s never been more important.”