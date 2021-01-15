Local Organizations Benefit From City Grant Programs

More than $16,000 has been awarded to local organizations as part of the Citys Partnership Program for Cultural Festivals and Events 2021 Grant Program and the final instalment of the Citys 2020 General Grant Program.

As our local organizations continue to adapt their operations to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Orillia is pleased to provide them with funding through our Partnership Program for Cultural Festivals and Events and our General Grant program, said Mayor Steve Clarke. We wish all the organizations the best of luck in 2021 as they pivot their events and programming to serve the Orillia community.

The grant funding was approved at the Dec. 10, 2020, Council meeting. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions in place, the City will not be holding a formal cheque presentation.

Grant recipients through the 2020 General Grant Program:

Orillia Silver Band $1,500 Orillia Concert Band $1,500 Orillia Terry Fox Run Committee $467.65 The Cellar Singers $500 Knights of Columbus $500 Orillia Jazz Festival $500

Grant recipients through the 2021 Partnership Program for Cultural Festivals and Events:

Orillia Jazz Festival $2,500 Roots North Music Festival $2,500 Orillia Perch Festival $2,500 Orillia Scottish Festival $1,284 Orillia Pirate Parade $2,500

This was the final round of grants for the 2020 General Grants Program. Application intake deadlines for 2021 are Feb. 15, May 15, and Oct. 15. The Partnership Program for Cultural Festivals and Events is part of the City of Orillia Grants Program and recognizes the valuable contribution festivals and events make to the economic and social fabric of the community, building strong partnerships between the not-for-profit, business and cultural sectors. The next application deadline is Oct. 15, 2021. The Grant Programs annual budget is $32,000.