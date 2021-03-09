Loaded Handgun Seized At Home Invasion In Midland – Two Arrested

On March 9, 2021 at 12:38 a.m., the Communication Centre of the OPP received a call from a resident on Manly Street in the Town of Midland, stating that he could hear someone breaking in his home. The resident provided a description of more than one suspect, who had their faces obscured and he stated that one was armed with a handgun. Officers of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment immediately intended and located two males walking southbound on Manly Street, matching the description given, in the area of the call. Both males were arrested and upon being search, a loaded handgun and a can of noxious spray was located on one of the suspects as well as a baton on the other. In addition, items stolen from the home were located during the as well as a quantity of cocaine.

As a result of this investigation, Devin Prince, 20 years, of Tiny Township and Trent Vollick, 20 years, of Orillia are charged with the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act:

Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Obtained by Crime

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition Obtained by Crime

Disguise with Intent

Break and Enter a Dwelling House with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Robbery Using a Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearms

Carry Concealed Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Carry Concealed Weapon x 2

Carry Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device in a Careless Manner

Knowledge of Unauthorized Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking- Cocaine

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime x3

In addition, Vollick faces a charge of Failing to Comply with a Release Order

Both males were held in custody to appear for a bail hearing via video link before the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on March 9, 2021

Anyone with information that would assist investigators are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online at www.p3tips.com or if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.