Less Than One Week Left To Vote For Ontario’s Worst Roads

With just a few days left for Ontarians to vote in the annual CAA Worst Roads campaign, CAA South Central Ontario (SCO) continues to call on motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to nominate their worst road.

“This campaign gives all Ontarians a voice. Through your participation, you have the ability to affect change and let governments know what matters most to you and your community,” said Raymond Chan, manager of government relations, CAA SCO.

Contenders for the provincial top 10 list reflect a number of communities across Ontario, including Hamilton, Toronto, Prince Edward County and Kingston.

Once voting closes, CAA will compile a list of the top 10 Worst Roads in Ontario, along with a series of regional top five lists across the province. Collectively, the campaign results will help to shine a light on the state of roads in communities across Ontario.

Nominations for CAA’s Worst Roads can be cast at caaworstroads.com until April 18.