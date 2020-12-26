Lake Of Bays Municipal Services Impacted With Provincial Shutdown

Effective Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 12:01 a.m., the Township of Lake of Bays will move into the Provincewide Shutdown until further notice due to the evolving efforts to flatten the curve of COVID-19 spreading throughout our area. For more information and the restrictions for the Provincewide Shutdown, please view the Shutdown Plans.

Moving into the shutdown includes a number of closures/restrictions for municipal services. These include:

Lake of Bays Community Arena and all programs and services offered to the public will be cancelled until further notice.

Lake of Bays Community Centre (Baysville) and Dwight Community Centre will be closed to the public and all programs and services offered to the public will be cancelled until further notice.

Lake of Bays Public Library – both Dwight and Baysville branches will be open for curbside pick-up only.

Senior Centres will remain closed until further notice. Public Works Facilities and Fire Halls will be restricted access only.

Municipal Office will be closed to the public. Municipal services will continue to be offered via website, email and phone.

To access services online, visit lakeofbays.on.ca to contact the appropriate department