Killaloe OPP Investigate Break And Enter To Youth Camp

On Friday, May 7, 2021, members of the Killaloe OPP responded to a break and enter to a youth camp garage on Highway 28, in the Township of Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan.

Police believe the garage to have been entered into sometime between April 30, 2021 and May 7, 2021. An outboard motor, chainsaw, and a crossbow were reported stolen.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Killaloe OPP detachment at 613-757-2600 or Pembroke/ Renfrew County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca. You could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000. All tips are confidential, and you will not have to attend court.