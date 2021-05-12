Kempenfelt Rotary Club’s BMW Car Lottery Drives Support For Local Charities

Kempenfelt Rotary Club’s BMW car lottery has reached an exciting milestone and the community is now being asked to step on the gas to ensure all remaining tickets are sold for the benefit of local charities.

“The number of tickets sold have actually exceeded the value of the car which is an exciting milestone for us. The more tickets we are able to sell, the greater the impact for the three charities – so we’re at a point where we’re really hoping the community will continue to drive the sales forward,” says Michael Smiley, Kempenfelt Rotary Committee Chair.

Supporters have shown just how revved up they are to drive away in a 2021 BMW 430i xDrive Coupe through this initiative benefiting Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka, Women and Children’s Shelter of Barrie and Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) Simcoe Muskoka Regional Child and Youth Mental Health Program.

“At a time when so many charities have had to cancel or postpone fundraising initiatives, it is heartwarming to have ongoing support through initiatives like the Kempenfelt Rotary Club’s Car Lottery – we are so grateful and thankful for this support of young people in our community who require care for a mental health crisis,” says Pamela Ross, CEO, RVH Foundation.

The grand prize draw will take place on July 31 at 2:15 p.m. and will see one lucky supporter take home the brand new BMW sourced from Georgian BMW/Mini-Georgian dealership valued at $60,511.80. Other ticket holders will also have an opportunity to win a Solar Cottage System Kit, donated by Alternate Power International Ltd. valued at $2,373 during the runner up lottery draw on July 31 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets for the draw are $25 each or 5 for $100 and can be purchased online at https://winacar.kempenfeltrotary.ca/.