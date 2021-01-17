January Is Crime Stoppers Month In Bracebridge

On January 13, 2021, the Crime Stoppers flag was raised at the Town of Bracebridge Municipal Office. This year the flag is being raised without representatives in respect of the provincial lockdown measures in place.

Since 1987, Crime Stoppers Simcoe-Dufferin-Muskoka has grown to service a vast geographical area, encompassing 110,217 square kilometres and 534,203 residents. Crime Stoppers is a civilian, volunteer based crime fighting program which provides a way for the public to anonymously report information about crimes and criminals to the police.

“We continue to look for volunteers in the Bracebridge, Huntsville and Gravenhurst area to give our program a greater presence in Muskoka. We would like to increase awareness and educate the community about Crime Stoppers and how the program really works. 2020 has been a difficult year for fundraising efforts due to the pandemic and Crime Stoppers is funded by donations and fundraising. Let’s all work together to make this program stronger and increase the amount of crimes that get solved,” said Police Coordinator Leslie Woodley.

Anonymous calls to Crime Stoppers of Simcoe-Dufferin-Muskoka have assisted the Police and other investigative agencies in:

Receiving over 67,212 Tips, which have assisted in making 4,996 arrests;

Recovering stolen property valued at almost $13.1 million and seizing over $73.2 million in illegal drugs;

Leading to $415,622 in cash rewards being approved.

“Even with the current lockdown measures in place, the Town of Bracebridge is pleased to support Crime Stoppers of Simcoe-Dufferin-Muskoka. They provide communities with a way to anonymously assist in solving crime and contribute to an improved quality of life for all residents throughout these regions. Their continued efforts, especially in the midst of the pandemic, are very appreciated,” said Mayor Graydon Smith.