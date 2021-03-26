Impaired Driving Charges Laid Following A Collision

On Friday, March 19, 2021, at approximately 3:12 p.m. officers from the Haliburton Highlands OPP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Kennisis Lake Road in Dysart et al.

Both involved drivers sustained minor injuries in the collision.

Following the police investigation into the circumstance of the collision, Robert Serediuk, 49, of Huntsville, was charged with:

Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle;

Refusal to Comply with a Demand.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Minden Court on May 5, 2021.

Impaired driving remains the leading cause of criminal death in Canada. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture.