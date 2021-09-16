Impaired Driver Located In A Bracebridge School Zone At 9 AM

As school returns and there is an increase in students traveling on foot and bicycle as well as on school buses, Bracebridge OPP officers have been focusing time and enforcement measures in school zones in order to promote awareness and to ensure that everyone reaches their destination safely.

Officers were in the area of Clearbroook Trail in Bracebridge, at 9 a.m. on Monday September 13, 2021 and interacted with a driver on his way to a job site nearby.

Officers suspected that the driver had consumed alcohol and after an investigation, arrested and charged 24-year-old Reuben Aasman of Waterdown, with Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Impaired by Alcohol, Over 80 and Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine CDSA 4(1).

The accused has a court date for the end of November.