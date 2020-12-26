Impaired Driver Charged In Orillia On Boxing Day

The Orillia OPP say they have arrested and charged an impaired driver according to a press release after a single vehicle collision on Boxing Day.

On December 26, 2020, just before 1:00 a.m, OPP received a call for a single vehicle collision on Atherley Road in the City of Orillia. An investigation ensued and the driver was identified and subsequently charged.

Police have charged 69-year-old Darcy Labelle of Orillia with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 Plus)

The accused has a court date set for January 19, 2021.