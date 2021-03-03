Impaired Driver Arrested And Charged In Craighurst

Orillia OPP have arrested and charged a driver with impaired operation in the community of Craighurst, Ontario.

On March 01, 2021, shortly before 4:00 p.m., officers were called by a concerned citizen reporting a driver who was believed to be impaired at a Craighurst business. Officers arrived just as the driver was getting back into his vehicle and intervened before he could put the vehicle in motion again. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the OPP detachment for further investigation.

As a result, Leonard Lusty, age 53, from Barrie, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released and is set to appear on May 11, 2021 in Orillia Court.

Impaired driving remains the leading cause of criminal death in Canada. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture.