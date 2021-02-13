Hydro One Launches Connected For Life: A Promise To Help Customers Stay Connected

Hydro One launched Connected for Life, a promise to help customers stay connected to safe and reliable power. The initiative builds on the company’s pledge to keep the lights on during the pandemic and ensures customers experiencing hardship have electricity while working together with Hydro One’s customer care team to access financial assistance and flexible payment options.

“Connected for Life is a reflection of who we are and our transformation as a company to put people first,” said Mark Poweska, President and CEO, Hydro One. “Our people, towers, poles and wires bring the light, heat, refrigeration and technology that is essential to life. We have a deep responsibility to do everything we can to support our customers with financial assistance, flexibility and choice during this difficult time.”

Over the last year, Hydro One was the first utility in Ontario to offer a pandemic relief program and returned approximately $5 million in security deposits to more than 4,000 business customers. The company has also introduced increased account flexibility, digital solutions and improved outage communications.

The company is running an awareness campaign after customer research found that 70 per cent of Ontarians are not aware of Hydro One’s Pandemic Relief Program and awareness is even lower on other customer support programs.

Customers experiencing financial hardship are encouraged to contact the company for assistance. Visit HydroOne.com/ConnectedForLife or call 1-888-664-9376 for more information.

SOURCE Hydro One Inc.