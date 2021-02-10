Huntsville’s Diggin’ Downtown: Main Street Construction Starts March 1, 2021

The Town of Huntsville and the District of Muskoka will be starting construction in Huntsville’s downtown core to fix aging underground infrastructure and integrate new streetscaping elements. Pending approval at the February 16, 2021 District Council meeting, the “Diggin’ Downtown” project will commence March 1, 2021.

On March 1, directional signage and equipment will be moved onsite with the anticipated road closure on Main Street from the Muskoka River Swing Bridge to West Street.

The Diggin’ Downtown project will consist of a total of 5 stages with the first 4 stages of construction spanning an estimated 8 months this year and a final stage to wrap up all construction activities in the spring of 2022.

Stage 1 restrictions will be in place from March until the end of May and will concentrate on work to the Muskoka River Swing Bridge, and underground water and sewer replacement along Main Street and River Street.

Stage 1 – Road Closures

Active construction will take place on Main Street from the Muskoka River Swing Bridge to Brunel Road

Active construction will take place on the Muskoka River Swing Bridge

Active construction will take place on River Street from High Street to Main Street

Main Street from Brunel Road to West Street will be used for the storage of construction material purposes only, and will be closed to traffic

Stage 1 – Detour Routes

Westbound and eastbound traffic will detour north of the construction area – Chaffey Street and West Road and Centre Street

Traffic travelling north or south will be directed between Brunel Road and Centre Street, along Veterans Way

During construction downtown, all businesses will remain open. Pedestrian and business access will be maintained throughout all project stages.

“The construction project will impact the flow of traffic and parking in our downtown core, but access to our stores, services and restaurants are still open,” says Morgan Richter, Manager of Huntsville’s BIA, “Our businesses downtown are prepared, and look forward to seeing you – it is so important to continue thinking small and supporting local. We have lots of fun incentives planned to keep our downtown active. We know this will be a challenging time, but the end result will be worth it – a beautiful downtown, a downtown for everyone!”

The Town of Huntsville, District of Muskoka and partners will be hosting a Community Information Session via Zoom on Feb 18 at 6:00pm to provide project information to the community. Those interested in attending the session or submitting questions are encouraged to provide their contact details at Huntsville.ca and will be emailed the zoom meeting details prior to the session.

The Town of Huntsville in coordination with partners have created the website page Huntsville.ca/diggindowntown to be the community’s source for construction news, timelines, detour information, maps and resources to assist residents, businesses and organizations for the duration of the project.

The Town of Huntsville and the District of Muskoka will continue to keep the community informed regarding the construction project at Huntsville.ca/diggindowntown and through all project partner social media accounts.

If you have questions regarding the construction, please submit them in advance of the Feb 18, 2021 community information session at Huntsville.ca.