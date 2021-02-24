Huntsville Residents reminded to monitor Snow Loads on Structures

The Town of Huntsville’s Building Department would like to remind residents to monitor the snow accumulation on top of their homes and structures. With the projected weather forecast calling for more snow some structures may require snow removal to ensure structural stability of the building.

If you have concerns with a structure on your property the department recommends consulting with a Professional Engineer. It should also be noted that the removal of snow should be completed by a competent individual.

