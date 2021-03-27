Huntsville Provides Incentives And Support Program For Business Improvement Area

The Town of Huntsville has launched a new Community Improvement Plan (CIP) Incentives Program which promotes new investment in the community. Huntsville Town Council has approved $45,000 towards the program which will be available for eligible businesses or properties located within the Downtown Huntsville Business Improvement Area (BIA).

“Huntsville has a strong business community, though the impacts of Covid-19 have been, and will continue to be felt over the coming years,” notes Mayor Karin Terziano. “It’s very important that the Municipality support their recovery and continue to encourage new investment and new business ventures. The changes to the CIP will better assist business and properties in our Business Improvement Area, leading to strong economic growth, job creation and sustainable development in our community.”

Huntsville will be offering a wide variety of grants through its comprehensive Community Improvement Plan (CIP) Incentives Program. The primary incentives are:

Façade, Sign, Accessibility and Building Improvement Grant – this program financially supports costs associated with building, signage or accessibility improvements and may cover 50% of eligible costs up to a maximum of $5000.00;

– this program financially supports costs associated with building, signage or accessibility improvements and may cover 50% of eligible costs up to a maximum of $5000.00; Planning Application and Building Fee Grant – will cover a portion of planning application or building permit fees and may cover 50% of eligible costs up to maximum of $10,000.00 on approved applications;

– will cover a portion of planning application or building permit fees and may cover 50% of eligible costs up to maximum of $10,000.00 on approved applications; Landscape Improvement Grant – to assist with landscaping improvements to a property to enhance streetscape activities and may cover 50% of eligible costs up to a maximum of $2000.00; and

– to assist with landscaping improvements to a property to enhance streetscape activities and may cover 50% of eligible costs up to a maximum of $2000.00; and Tax Increment Grant Program – through the CIP, a Tax Increment Grant is also available to property owners whose municipal property taxes have increased as a result of the substantial development, re-development, construction or re-construction of an eligible building or property, within designated areas of the Town.

Overall, the Town is continuing to focus on implementing a wide range of programs and services that support the Town’s Vision: being a vibrant, inclusive, healthy community which inspires innovation and growth, celebrates the arts, culture, and heritage, promotes recreation while developing a resilient economy founded on social caring and environmental stewardship.

To request an application, eligible businesses or properties can fill out the following Community Improvement Program application form.

For more information regarding the CIP program please connect with Scott Ovell, Huntsville’s Economic Development Officer at scott.ovell@huntsville.ca.