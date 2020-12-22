Huntsville Driver Arrested For Impaired Following Single Vehicle Collision

On December 17, 2020, at approximately 4:19 p.m., members of the Huntsville OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision on 141 Highway in Huntsville.

Huntsville OPP members located the vehicle and with the assistance of witnesses, located the driver. The initial investigation revealed that the driver had consumed alcohol prior to the collision. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Huntsville OPP Detachment, where further breath tests were conducted.

As a result of the investigation, Travis Kerr, 32-years-old of Huntsville, has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs;

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus); and

Adult Novice Driver – B.A.C Above Zero.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Huntsville Court at a later date.

If you see a driver you suspect may be impaired by alcohol or drugs, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone. If it’s an emergency, call 9-1-1.