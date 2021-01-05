How To Get Over Your Holiday Debt

The holidays may be over, but the bills will soon start coming in. The post-Yuletide reality is that many Canadians spent more than they anticipated in December, especially with the recent influx of online shopping. Add in the fact that many people are still on a fixed income due to reduced hours from the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s a recipe for a debt trap.

Getting out of debt can be difficult, but according to Toronto-based personal finance expert Barry Choi, a few simple tips can go a long way towards being debt-free. A few examples Barry offers is obtaining a consolidation loan with a lower interest rate or focusing on the highest interest debt first, known as the avalanche method. To help Canadians, Barry has published a guide sharing 15 ways for how to get out of debt.

“The holidays are the same time every year, but some Canadians still spend more than they planned to,” said Barry Choi. “Without a plan to pay off your debt, you can quickly fall into a debt spiral.”