Are you interested in helping shape the Town of Huntsville’s by-laws or plans? Are you interested in providing your opinions on municipal services, support or processes? The Town of Huntsville wants to hear from you.

The Town is seeking public feedback on several municipal plans, by-laws and studies on the myhuntsville.ca engagement website.

Launched in March of 2019, myhuntsville.ca provides residents with an easy to use platform to share their thoughts and ideas on community initiatives. Using a variety of tools available, community members can browse a variety of municipal topics to engage with. The Municipality uses the feedback and results when reporting, drafting and shaping policy.

Currently the town is seeking feedback on several new topics and residents interested are encouraged to participate over the next few weeks.

New active engagement topics include:

Sidewalk Master Plan Survey:

Where could sidewalks improve in Huntsville? Review the Draft Sidewalk Master Plan and provide your input. Take the survey to help shape the plans’ direction.

Beaver Dams Management By-law Feedback:

Review the draft bylaw and provide your input on how Huntsville manages nuisance beavers and beaver dams.

2020 Community Business Survey:

Huntsville Businesses can win a prize by taking the short 5-10 minute survey on their business operations in 2020. Feedback will help benchmark data trends and assist in guiding future business programs and initiatives.

Community Planning Permit By-law Survey:

The Town is creating a new Community Planning Permit By-law to provide Huntsville the ability to regulate and manage development in a more streamlined and flexible manner. Help shape the by-law, tell us your needs or areas of concern by taking the survey.

Explore the many municipal engagement topics on myhuntsville.ca and register to have your say!