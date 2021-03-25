Haliburton Highlands OPP Teams Up With Local Business To Bring Comfort To Victims

Haliburton Highlands OPP continues to strengthen relationships and work collaboratively with partner organizations and community partners to improve service delivery in support of victims.

Haliburton Highlands OPP and a local design business undertook a very important task of redesigning the soft interview room at the detachment. This is a place where victims of violence go to tell their stories. Haliburton Highlands Detachment Commander Liane Spong notes the importance of the work that takes place in what is called a soft interview room.

“The OPP promotes the use of a soft interview room as a means to make the sharing of difficult, often embarrassing or traumatic stories less challenging, as one of the steps we take in ensuring trauma-informed care and a victim centered approach to investigations. Simply put it has a more comfortable environment to help make the process easier.”

“I would like to say a huge thank you to Andria Cowan Molyneaux and ACM Designs for donating the furnishing and accessories. They worked with our Crime Unit to meet specific needs in relation to the acoustics during an interview. I think it is a wonderful testament to the talent and compassion found within the County of Haliburton Highlands. We thank Andria and her team for greatly enhancing our safe place for victims and witnesses,” said Detachment Commander Liane Spong.