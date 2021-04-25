Half-Day Virtual Workshop With Author Bianca Marais

The Three-Act Structure of Novel Writing Workshop with international writing sensation, Bianca Marais, on ZOOM replay!

Bianca Marais is the author of two critically acclaimed novels, Hum If You Don’t Know the Words and If You Want to Make God Laugh. Her writing has been described as “gripping, remarkable, heartbreaking, mesmerizing, powerful, stunning” and the list goes on. And Muskoka Authors Association is excited to present a replay of Bianca’s jam-packed workshop, The Three-Act Structure of Novel Writing, held last fall. The Replay will be aired on Saturday, May 1 from 10 am to 2 pm via ZOOM.

If you’re writing a novel or have always wanted to tackle one, you won’t want to miss this rare opportunity to workshop directly with Bianca Marais.

In this half-day course, Bianca takes you through the three-act structure of novel writing, as well as outlining various plotting techniques that will appeal to both plotters and pantsers. A plotter is someone who plans out their novel before they write it, while a pantser is someone who “flies by the seat of their pants”, meaning they don’t plan out anything, or plan very little. Marais will also guide you through various techniques to ensure you write scenes that sizzle, enabling you to take your writing to a whole other level.

Before becoming an author, she ran a non-profit organization in the country of her birth, South Africa, where she worked with HIV/AIDS orphans and their caregivers in Soweto for ten years. She runs the Eunice Ngogodo Own Voices Initiative to encourage and empower women of colour to tell their own stories. Bianca also teaches creative writing at the University of Toronto’s School of Continuing Studies (where she has just been nominated for the Excellence in Teaching Award in Creative Writing) and hosts a podcast aimed at emerging writers.

Location: ONLINE via ZOOM Conferencing. ZOOM link will be emailed to all registered participants.

Workshop runs from 10 am to 2 pm. ZOOM opens at 9:50 am on Saturday, May 1, 2021

Fee: MAA Members: $20, Non-Members: $50. For MAA MEMBERS ONLY who attended the live session, the replay is available for $10.

For more information and to register, visit https://muskokaauthors.ca/ or EVENTBRITE at https://www.eventbrite.ca/o/muskoka-authors-association-14835018265 OR call David Bruce Patterson at 705-801-8074 to receive link to ZOOM Meeting.