Gravenhurst Car Show Registration Opens This Weekend

Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! Registration for the 2021 Virtual Canadian Tire Gravenhurst Car Show opens May 1.

This year the show will once again be going virtual. Car owners can visit www.gravenhurstchamber.com/gravenhurst-car-show/ and register their special vehicle in just a few quick steps. The virtual interface is all new and more user friendly for 2021. Organizers are excited to be able to offer a brand new interactive experience.

“We’re very excited to be able to offer something new for 2021, and we believe people are going to really enjoy our new platform,” says Leila Nasr-Sharifi, of the Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce, who organized the annual event. “We’ve streamlined our voting function, sort-ability and upgraded the number of photos you can upload to display your classic cars, rat rod or special project vehicle.”

The deadline to register cars is Sunday, June 13 at 10 p.m.

The show will run Wednesday, June 16 to Wednesday, June 23 at www.gravenhurstchamber.com/gravenhurst-car-show/ . While the show typically takes place in Gull Lake Park, the 2020 version ran virtually and drew 5,000 visitors to the website, 200 cars registered and 2,000 people voted on which car was their favourite.

“We didn’t know what to expect last year but we were overwhelmed by the response,” says Chamber executive director Sandy Lockhart. “It’s only thanks in large part to the support of sponsors like Canadian Tire Gravenhurst and Wayne’s Tire Discounter that we’ve been able to keep the show going and to continue our financial contribution to a GHS student pursuing a career in the automotive field.”

Hagerty Insurance – who believe classic cars and trucks are made to be driven – recently announced they will also once again be joining the show as a sponsor.

Car owners compete for the top 10 People’s Choice Awards for a wide range of prizes. To start, every owner to register gets the chance to win $500 worth of tires from longtime car show sponsor Wayne’s Tire Discounter in Gravenhurst.