Get Sandbags In Gravenhurst Starting Tuesday

With the warming spring temperatures combined with winter snow pack, high water levels in lakes and rivers are possible. Town staff has actively been monitoring water levels on a daily basis with levels progressively increasing in some waterways. As of March 16th, staff are able to read water level gauges at the Black River, Severn River Road, South Kahshe Lake, and Lake Muskoka. Officials would like to remind the public that Mother Nature is in firm control and local high water is most often a result of heavy precipitation combined with the winter snow pack.

“The Gravenhurst Emergency Management Team has been meeting regularly since January in preparation of the annual spring freshet,” said Todd Clapp, Community Emergency Management Coordinator. “Town emergency planners are in constant communication with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry and the Trent Severn Waterway, and are prepared to deal with high water levels to the best extent possible, should they occur,” he added.

The Town has established five locations where sand and fillable sand bags are available to residents that may be affected by high water. Those locations include Cowbell Lane (at the end of the lane), Severn River Road East (at the cul-de-sac at Hwy 11), Sunshine Court, Muskoka Bay Park, and the Municipal Public Works Yard located at 1054 Crawford

Road. Sandbags will be available on Tuesday, March 23rd at these locations.

Officials are asking residents and visitors to be extremely diligent when venturing out near waterways, as well as travelling along roads. Conditions can change quickly, sometimes in only the matter of a few hours.

Everyone is encouraged to check regularly for updates as the conditions change. Please visit www.gravenhurst.ca/alerts