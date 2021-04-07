Georgian’s Muskoka Campus Offering Two Free Construction Trades Pre-Apprenticeship Programs This Spring And Summer

Those looking to gain skills for entry into the construction trades can start building an in-demand career with Georgian College free pre-apprenticeship programs at the Muskoka Campus.

The campus is offering two streams this year to help address demand for workers in the skilled trades, which are a significant job creator in the region. They include a Carpentry, Plumbing and Electrical pre-apprenticeship starting April 19, and a Carpentry, Construction Small Engines and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning pre-apprenticeship starting July 12.

Muskoka Campus Associate Dean Mac Greaves said the programs are ideal for those seeking to enter the skilled trades, but who need additional training and support.

“The construction trades pre-apprenticeship programs at the Muskoka Campus will help those interested in pursuing careers in the skilled trades, but don’t know where or how to start,” said Greaves. “It will also help provide pathways to apprenticeship programs.”

These programs will be offered through a combination of remote and in-person learning. Any in-person classes will follow safety protocols as outlined by the provincial government and local public health units.

In addition to hands-on learning, students will receive first aid, WHMIS and working at heights training, and such soft skills as communication, teamwork and personal management. This will help them connect to a robust job market and meet entrance requirements for the construction trades. Job search skills, job and trade readiness planning, and a paid 12-week work placement are also included.

Huntsville’s Rikki Austin completed the Carpentry, Plumbing and Electrical pre-apprenticeship in 2019 and said her time in the program was an unforgettable and incredible once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“My time at Georgian and in the pre-apprenticeship program was great,” said Austin. “Staff are super-friendly, the teachers are knowledgeable, and we learned on the latest equipment. I’m excited for the next class because I know their future will change the way mine did.”

Austin worked for a construction company in Muskoka after finishing the program, but recently moved out east to partner in an existing renovation business.

Other graduates have either gone on to postsecondary programs at the college, or have secured employment and are currently working in the field.

The deadline to submit applications for Carpentry, Plumbing and Electrical is April 12. Registration for Carpentry, Construction Small Engines and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning opens in May.

Applicants must be 16 years of age or older, a Canadian citizen or landed immigrant, and not already registered as an apprentice.

Email muskoka@georgiancollege.ca for more information and a link to the application form.