For the past 16 years, team members from Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) have contributed gifts to families in need through the Christmas Angel Wish campaign with Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions. This year, the hospital was sent a list of 17 wishes for children ranging in age from infant to teenagers, and all are being fulfilled. Special thank you to GBGH team member Kary Miller (Staffing) for organizing the hospital’s campaign and R.U.Moving? for helping deliver GBGH’s gifts.