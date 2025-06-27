Four Take Home MAHC Board Award Of Excellence

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) recognized the recipients of the 18th annual Board Award of Excellence at an awards ceremony last evening.

The Board of Directors presents the peer-nominated award annually to nominees who best exemplify MAHC’s values and meet criteria such as significant achievements in patient- and family-centred care, outstanding management of people, financial or material resources, successfully completing a major project or special assignment beyond what is normally expected, and/or demonstrating an extraordinary commitment to patient safety.

“These awards are not just about excellence in medicine or operations, and they are more than just a recognition of individual achievements,” says Dave Uffelmann, Chair of the Board of Directors. “They are about leadership, compassion, innovation, and the many, many quiet, consistent acts of service that often go unseen but never go unfelt. They are a celebration of our team’s collective commitment to care and healing, to innovation, and the communities we serve. Congratulations to both the nominees and this year’s recipients.”

The winners of the 2025 Board Award of Excellence are:

Doug Rankin, Environmental Services Lead Hand

Dr. Dave Johnstone, Internist

Dr. Sheena Branigan, Director & Chief of Obstetrics

Katie Zammit, Manager, Women & Children’s Health and Transitional Care

MAHC is also pleased to recognize all the award nominees, which include:

Alexandra Handsor, Registered Nurse, Surgical Services

Allyson Snelling, Communications Specialist

Angelica Massaroni, Ward Clerk

Arianne Gervais, Cardiopulmonary Technician

Dr. Luke Wu, Internist

Erin Roebuck, Registered Nurse, Medical/Surgical Clinical Lead

Hollie Leggett, Administrative Assistant

Jerilee Trebinskie, Rehabilitation Clinical Leader

Jessie Green, Central Patient Registration & Scheduling Clerk

Kathy McDonald, Registered Practical Nurse, Medical/Surgical Unit

Katie Hvidsten, Registered Nurse, Surgical Services

Kitty Richardson, Registered Nurse, Surgical Services

Kristy-Lee Johns, Environmental Services Aide

Liz Parrott, Executive Assistant to the Chief of Staff & Medical Affairs Coordinator

Maria Ramos, Dietary Purchasing Clerk

Ruth Shaw, Registered Nurse, Intensive Care Unit

Vanessa Slack, Spiritual Care Coordinator

Past recipients are also posted on the MAHC website.