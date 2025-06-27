Four Take Home MAHC Board Award Of Excellence

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) recognized the recipients of the 18th annual Board Award of Excellence at an awards ceremony last evening.
The Board of Directors presents the peer-nominated award annually to nominees who best exemplify MAHC’s values and meet criteria such as significant achievements in patient- and family-centred care, outstanding management of people, financial or material resources, successfully completing a major project or special assignment beyond what is normally expected, and/or demonstrating an extraordinary commitment to patient safety.
“These awards are not just about excellence in medicine or operations, and they are more than just a recognition of individual achievements,” says Dave Uffelmann, Chair of the Board of Directors. “They are about leadership, compassion, innovation, and the many, many quiet, consistent acts of service that often go unseen but never go unfelt. They are a celebration of our team’s collective commitment to care and healing, to innovation, and the communities we serve. Congratulations to both the nominees and this year’s recipients.”
The winners of the 2025 Board Award of Excellence are:
Doug Rankin, Environmental Services Lead Hand
Dr. Dave Johnstone, Internist
Dr. Sheena Branigan, Director & Chief of Obstetrics
Katie Zammit, Manager, Women & Children’s Health and Transitional Care
MAHC is also pleased to recognize all the award nominees, which include:
Alexandra Handsor, Registered Nurse, Surgical Services
Allyson Snelling, Communications Specialist
Angelica Massaroni, Ward Clerk
Arianne Gervais, Cardiopulmonary Technician
Dr. Luke Wu, Internist
Erin Roebuck, Registered Nurse, Medical/Surgical Clinical Lead
Hollie Leggett, Administrative Assistant
Jerilee Trebinskie, Rehabilitation Clinical Leader
Jessie Green, Central Patient Registration & Scheduling Clerk
Kathy McDonald, Registered Practical Nurse, Medical/Surgical Unit
Katie Hvidsten, Registered Nurse, Surgical Services
Kitty Richardson, Registered Nurse, Surgical Services
Kristy-Lee Johns, Environmental Services Aide
Liz Parrott, Executive Assistant to the Chief of Staff & Medical Affairs Coordinator
Maria Ramos, Dietary Purchasing Clerk
Ruth Shaw, Registered Nurse, Intensive Care Unit
Vanessa Slack, Spiritual Care Coordinator
Past recipients are also posted on the MAHC website.