Four Fraud Investigations Result In Numerous Charges

Members of the OPP Orillia Crime Unit have arrested and charged a male as a result of four separate fraud related investigations in Simcoe County.

On November 04, 2020, the Orillia OPP detachment received a complaint regarding a possible fraud. The victim reported that he had completed work for a contractor and that he was paid with a cheque which he believed to be fraudulent.

On November 10, 2020, the Orillia OPP Crime Unit was made aware of another alleged fraud involving the same contractor. It was reported that a contract had been negotiated for a construction job, for which a deposit was paid, but no work was completed.

On February 03, 2021, the Orillia Crime Unit began an investigation involving a financial institution that had offered a loan to the same individual but later learned that the information used to attain the loan was believed to be fraudulent.

On February 24, 2021, the OPP Southern Georgian Bay detachment began a fraud investigation involving an alleged agreement with the contractor for an addition on a cottage, for which a deposit was paid, but the work was never completed.

As a result of these investigations, Scott Eisemann, age 51, of Orillia, has been arrested and charged with:

Three counts of fraud over $5000

Obtaining by false pretence – over $5000

Obtaining by false pretence – under $5000

The accused was released on a Form 9 Appearance Notice and is set to appear on May 11, 2021 in Orillia Court.