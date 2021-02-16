Fleming College Launches New Employment Service For Muskoka-Kawarthas

A new employment service for Muskoka-Kawarthas takes a locally responsive approach to help employers find workers with the right skills, and job seekers find sustainable employment. As the Muskoka-Kawarthas Service System Manager (SSM), Fleming College has launched the Ontario Government’s prototype of streamlined employment services that will define the future of labour market support across the province.

“We are pleased that the Ontario Government chose Fleming College to lead its new SSM model, and stand ready to address current labour market needs and advance the future of employment services,” said Fleming College President Maureen Adamson. “Fleming’s expertise in delivering high quality skills training, paired with the experience of our local employment agencies, will result in solutions for job seekers including youth and older workers, Indigenous peoples and newcomers. We will also help employers find workers equipped with the right skills.”

As employment agencies continue to provide life-changing support to job seekers and employers, the new model streamlines 17 local employment service providers within Peterborough County, Haliburton County, City of Kawartha Lakes, District of Muskoka, and Northumberland County into one employment service team managed by Fleming College through its Muskoka-Kawartha SSM Office.

The Muskoka-Kawarthas SSM aims to help approximately 10,000 people per year find meaningful employment. To achieve this goal, the SSM’s network of Service Providers and Employment Success Facilitators will provide supports not previously available in the region including:

job readiness training to ensure job seekers have the right employability skills,

client support in their job search to secure meaningful work, and

coaching for new workers throughout their first year of employment to encourage job retention.

A partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association will ensure increased mental health support to job seekers throughout the region. The Muskoka-Kawarthas SSM will also collaborate with local employers to understand increasing demands in the workplace, find solutions, and promote job creation.

The Workforce Development Board reports Peterborough County can expect more than 27,000 online job postings in 2021 with an increase to 30,000 postings by 2026. A similar rise is also expected in Northumberland County, Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton Highlands, and District of Muskoka. Labour market trends show the in-demand occupations within the next five years are food and kitchen operations, sales, health care, and accounting.

The Muskoka-Kawarthas SSM office is located downtown in Peterborough Square. Services for job seekers and employers are available online at flemingemploymenthub.ca, including free access to job opportunities, skills training, and community resources.