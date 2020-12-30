Family Asks For Public’s Help To Find Missing Man

The sister of missing 22-year-old Justin Evans made a plea on her birthday (Wednesday) to find her missing brother, who has not been seen since Saturday, December 12, 2020.

“All I want is my brother to be found, that is my one wish for my birthday it is all I could ever want.” said Kristen Wise on Wednesday “We are only a year and half apart, we were each others best friends. Please, all me and my family want is Justin to be found” she continued.

Bracebridge OPP along with the Muskoka Crime Unit and the Forensic Identification Services under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch are continuing their investigation.

On December 18, there was a heavy police presence at the Edgewater Cottages in Kilworthy connected to this investigation, but police have not provided an update.

Justin who lives in Kilworthy, is described as being 6’3″, slim build with brown hair and blue eyes and no facial hair. He was last seen wearing a grey winter coat, blue jeans and camo boots.

Residents are encouraged to check their properties for clues that can assist with the investigation.

Family members say Justin does not drive and they know of no reason for him to go missing.

Residents are asked to check security cameras and dash cameras for footage that can assist with this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.