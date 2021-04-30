Extended French Program Exclusive To NNDSB Junior Students

A second choice for French as a Second Language – Extended French – is an option that is offered locally only by Near North District School Board (NNDSB) with a Grade 5 entry point.

Extended French provides more French language instruction than core French but is not fully immersive, with approximately 60 per cent of instruction in French. It is designed for students who do not speak French at home. The program begins for students in Grade 5 and continues throughout secondary school.

Research shows that second language learning enhances students in the reasoning, problem-solving and creative-thinking skills necessary for 21st century learners, as well as providing students with advantages in future career options as bilingual speakers.

Extended French is available in all areas of NNDSB. It is offered at Land of Lakes Public School, Parry Sound Public School, E.W. Norman Public School, Mattawa Public School and White Woods Public School. Students may continue Extended French at Almaguin Highlands Secondary School, F.J. McElligott Secondary School, West Ferris Secondary School, Northern Secondary School and Parry Sound High School.

Families interested in pursuing Extended French for their children are encouraged to visit this page, or call their nearest school that offers the program. Current NNDSB students need to register for the program, and students new to NNDSB must register with the board and select Extended French in the language program dropdown menu.