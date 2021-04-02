Expansion Of The Family, Child And Youth Mental Health Services At Waypoint

Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care is excited to announce the expansion of Family, Child and Youth Mental Health services to provide additional community-based mental health care in a unique collaborative care model for the region.

Under the leadership of Dr. Rob Meeder, Waypoint’s Medical Director for Family, Child and Youth Mental Health, Waypoint is recruiting three additional physicians to provide much needed direct services to children, youth, and their families. The hospital is now recruiting for Child and Adolescent Psychiatrists and Pediatricians with a focused practice in mental health.

“Dr. Meeder, Waypoint and our partners have been working toward a vision of family, child and youth mental health for quite some time; the pandemic has taken a toll on families and this program is needed now more than ever,” said Dr. Nadiya Sunderji, Waypoint Psychiatrist-in-Chief. “We are thankful for the Ministry’s support and Dr. Meeder’s leadership, and with this we are thrilled to be able to more comprehensively meet child, youth and family mental health needs across our region.”

This expansion is in addition to the existing pediatric mental health services in the Simcoe Muskoka region. Services will cover the full spectrum of mental health conditions for toddlers to transitional age youth (youth who would be entering the adult system) in a trauma-informed, family-focused setting. Care will be provided both virtually and in-person at the Community Health Hub in Midland or at regional affiliated primary care settings. It will be part of Waypoint’s outpatient and community programs, and will integrate services for transitional age youth.

“As Medical director of the Family, Child and Youth Program at Waypoint I am thrilled with the expansion of service we are able to provide here at Waypoint and with our community partners,” said Dr. Rob Meeder. “Adding these services to existing pediatric mental health services in our region will make a huge difference for families and children who are currently waiting extraordinarily long times for pediatric mental health care. It will also allow us to approach childhood stress and adversity on a larger scale, in a proactive way, as we move forward to reduce early life stress and address behaviour problems in children in a meaningful way. Taking a preventative approach with children now will have positive impacts years, even decades, down the road.”

These services will augment what is already being offered in the region and will improve access to specialized mental health care, a shared goal of the Central Ontario Health Team for Specialized Populations, of which Waypoint is a member. It is a collaborative stepped care program, working with Family Health Teams and others, including the North Simcoe Youth Wellness Hub, to provide comprehensive and integrated health care for children and youth, and support to their families. Increased access to services will be available once new team members are recruited with recruitment underway.

“The government is fully committed to addressing the mental health needs of all Ontarians and Indigenous peoples as a top priority. This expansion of vital services through Waypoint, especially during such a critical time, is integral,” said Jill Dunlop, MPP for Simcoe North. “The collaboration and partnerships made to deliver these additional community-based mental health care programs for our children and youth, and hiring of additional physicians, continues to demonstrate the necessary foresight required in response to the increased needs in our communities when delivering comprehensive mental health support for families”