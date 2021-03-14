Emergency Preparedness In Huntsville: Part One – Flooding

As we enter into year two of a global pandemic, it is critical that we continue to highlight the importance of emergency preparedness in our community. Emergencies happen when we don’t expect them, and when families are not together. When it comes to emergency preparedness and emergency management, we all have a role to play.

Knowing the common types of hazards and potential emergencies that can arise, and what to do, is an important part of being prepared.

As we approach warmer spring weather, The Town of Huntsville would like to remind all residents, and for those who own property in low lying areas, of how they can best prepare, and lessen the effects of a flood event.

How floods occur:

Floods in our area are typically caused by melting snow, warm temperatures and heavy rain. They will usually occur during the spring thaw in late March or early April.

Weather conditions are critical to monitor in the spring as rapid fluctuations in temperature, sustained warm weather during the day and night combined with increased precipitation can cause a serious flooding event.

Are you and your family prepared for a flood event?

Before a flood:

Make an emergency plan for yourself and loved ones. Do you have alternative safe accommodations in the event of a flood event? Making plans with friends and family in advance will alleviate extra stress in an emergency if an evacuation is needed.

Build an emergency kit. Everyone should have an emergency survival kit, with the supplies needed to be safe and take care of yourself and your family for at least three days following any emergency. From essentials like food and water to special considerations like medication and pet food. If there are power outages, do you have easy access to a generator? Is your emergency kit located in a place you can find it, while in the dark?

Residents should consider these tips for preparedness both inside and outside your home in the event of a flood:

Inside your home:

store any personal belongings in sealed bins

move documents and keepsakes out of the basement

test sump pumps regularly and install a back-up system (for example, battery back-up or generator)

put weather protection sealant around basement windows and ground-level doors

install check valves in sewer traps to prevent floodwater from backing up into the drains of your home

know how to shut off main electrical feed to the building to avoid electrical shock or electrocution. Is your electrical panel above the flood elevation? Do not attempt to shut off electricity if any water is present. Contact an electrician for guidance

Outside your home:

extend downspouts at least 2 metres from your home to move water away from the building

remove debris that could present danger during flood events

secure outdoor furniture and items around piers, docks or boathouses

secure your dock to the land

remove lawnmowers, snowmobiles, ATV’s, boats in flood prone areas

regularly maintain water drainage systems, such as weeping tile, culverts and ditches

if you have experienced flooding in the past, do you have an adequate supply of sand bags

During a Flood:

If a flood is occurring in your community or near your home, consider the following:

avoid travelling on roads that are near any bodies of water

don’t drive through, stand or walk in any moving water

if you must walk, look for still water and use a stick to check the ground in front of you

keep children and pets away from floodwater

avoid using the plumbing system if the septic tank or the disposal field is under water

If you are instructed by emergency officials to evacuate, do so immediately

Stay informed. Stay tuned to local government, emergency services and news channels for updates. Signup for the emergency alert messages from the Provincial Government: Alert Ready in Ontario

After a flood:

Before returning home, check with your local municipality for any information from local public health units, utilities and other community officials who are working to keep you and your family safe.

Don’t use flooded appliances, electrical outlets, switch boxes or fuse breaker panels until they have been checked by your local authority

Follow instructions from your local public health unit when it comes to water in and around your home, which could be heavily contaminated

When it is safe to do so, have your well water tested before using

Don’t eat food that’s come in contact with flood waters

Contact your local municipality about debris management programs

Report any broken utility lines to the appropriate authorities

If your property has been damaged:

you may need special permits to rebuild or restore your property



you may be eligible for provincial assistance



The Town of Huntsville works closely with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) and other local governments to monitor weather conditions as we enter into the spring season where flood occurrences are more likely to happen. Should conditions indicate a flood occurrence the MNRF will provide flood warnings and watches. Stay informed by watching, listening and following local media outlets for flood updates.

For additional information and resources on emergency preparedness visit