Emergency Child Care Application Now Open To Eligible Parents/Guardians Of School-Age Children In Muskoka

On Thursday, January 7, the Premier announced that the online teacher-led learning period was being extended. Students enrolled in publicly-funded schools across Muskoka will now be engaged in virtual learning until January 22, 2021. The Ministry of Education has directed that during the virtual learning period that Emergency Child Care services be established in the District Municipality of Muskoka (the District). This program supports eligible parents of school-aged children until January 22, 2021. A list of eligible workers can be found at the following link: Workers Eligible for Emergency Care.

Applications Now Open

Eligible parents/guardians of school-aged children requiring care can complete an application for emergency child care at the following link: www.muskoka.on.ca/ECC2021

Applications will be approved on a first-come, first served basis. Once an application is approved, eligible families will be required to register with the Child Care Operator prior to the first day of care. Sites will be located in schools in Bracebridge, Huntsville and Gravenhurst.

The District will continue to work with the Province, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, Trillium Lakelands District School Board, Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board and our third party operators; Muskoka Family Focus and Macaulay Tree House to ensure health and safety protocols are in place to maintain a safe and healthy environment for all staff, children, and families and respond to provincial safer at home restrictions.

For more information please visit: www.muskoka.on.ca/covid19emergencychildcare