Earth Day 2021 – Take Care Of The Planet

Earth Day is on April 22 and this year’s theme plays on the absurdity and irony of animals cleaning up their polluted environment themselves. With “Take Care of the Planet,” Earth Day organizers hope to raise awareness about the urgent need to take concrete action for the environment.

Earth Day was first celebrated on April 22, 1970 and over the years has grown into a major day of environmental action for the planet. It is celebrated in many countries around the world, with Earth Day Canada (earthday.ca) providing resources to help individuals and organizations reduce their impact on the environment here in Canada.

How can you take action?

There are numerous ways to take action for the environment in your home and community, even during a lockdown! Check out some of the practical, creative, and fun ideas at https://earthday.ca/april-22/campaign/earthdayathome/, like collecting one piece of garbage per day when you’re enjoying the outdoors. It may not seem like much, but over time, it sure adds up!

Decide what actions you will take to care for the planet and share your actions using #EARTHDAYATHOME to inspire those around you to take action as well. Don’t forget, doing something on April 22nd to celebrate Earth Day is good, but doing something every day is even better!

Learn about actions you can take to protect watersheds in Muskoka on the Muskoka Watershed Council’s website at www.muskokawatershed.org.