Driver Taken To Hospital After Serious Collision On County Road 503

Provincial Police in Haliburton Highlands received information from the Haliburton Roads Department of a single vehicle collision on County Road 503, east of Gooderham.

Police said the collision happened on on Thursday, March 18, 2021, just after 9 a.m

Emergency crews arrived at the scene of the collision which was located at at Buckhorn Road. A single vehicle was located and had struck a tree.

The driver of the 4-door blue 2014 Lincoln MKH was transported to a Toronto area hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed while the OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI) attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

The road has since reopened.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

The OPP continues to look for additional witnesses and encourages people to contact the Haliburton Highlands OPP at (705) 286-1431 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.