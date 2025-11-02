Driver Goes Through Stop Sign In Midland, Charged With Unpaired

A driver is facing impaired driving charges after failing to stop at a stop sign in Midland last week, marking the second such incident in the area in just three days.

At approximately noon on October 29, 2025, a member of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was monitoring traffic at the intersection of Montreal and Eighth Streets, located within a designated Community Safety Zone. The officer observed a vehicle proceed through the stop sign without slowing or stopping.

Upon speaking with the driver, the officer noted signs of alcohol impairment. A roadside breath test was administered, resulting in a “Fail” (see attached photo). The driver was arrested and transported to detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Terry Charlebois, 57, of Midland, has been charged under the Criminal Code and the Highway Traffic Act with the following offences:

Impaired Operation

Operation While Having Over 80 Milligrams of Alcohol per 100 Millilitres of Blood

Disobey Stop Sign – Fail to Stop

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on November 13, 2025. Upon being charged, the individual’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.