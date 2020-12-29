Driver Faces Several Charges After A Collision On Boxing Day

More to this story we first told you about.

On December 26, 2020, at 11:20 a.m., Huntsville OPP say they responded to several traffic complaints from members of the public on Highway 11 for an erratic driver in a red car.

The red car ended up in a collision with another vehicle with a family inside.

Responding officers located the vehicle and with the assistance of witnesses were able to locate the driver after he tried to flee the scene on foot. The initial investigation revealed that the driver had consumed an intoxicating substance (drugs) prior to the collision. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to the Huntsville OPP Detachment, where further tests were conducted.

Police also towed the red car to the detachment to be searched.

As a result of the investigation, Charles Cousineau, 43-years-old, of Montreal, Quebec, has been charged with: operation while Impaired – alcohol and drugs, failure or refusal to comply with demand, failure to comply with undertaking; and failure to stop after accident.

There were no injuries as a result of the collision on Highway 11.

The accused will appear in court at a future date.