Driver Charged With Refusal To Comply With Breath Demand

On January 14, 2020 at approximately 3:00 a.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP were on general patrol on Highway 124 in McDougall Township. Police stopped a snowmobile to ascertain the sobriety of the driver. After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Trevor Monostori, 45 years-of-age of Alliston, Ontario, was charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on February 18, 2021. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP is reminding drivers that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. Reporting impaired driving is everyone’s responsibility. Call 911 if you suspect an impaired driver.