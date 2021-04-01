Driver Charged With Impaired, Refusal, And Traffic Offences

On March 31, 2021 at approximately 5:30 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a complaint of a possible impaired driver on William Street in the Town of Parry Sound. Police stopped the vehicle on Isabella Street and spoke to the driver. An odour of alcoholic beverage was emanating from their breath. Subsequently, the driver was arrested and charged.

Kevin Newell, 44 years-of-age of Parry Sound, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Drive motor vehicle – no validation on plate

Fail to notify change of address

Fail to notify change of address – licence

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on April 15, 2021. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.