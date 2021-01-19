Driver Charged With Impaired Operation On Hwy 400 In Seguin Township

On November 18, 2021 at approximately 2:00 a.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP were on general patrol on Highway 400 in Seguin Township. Police stopped a vehicle to ascertain the sobriety of the driver. After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Bradley Baker, 44 years-of-age of Woodstock, Ontario, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Draw trailer – no plate

No red light on rear of trailer

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on February 4, 2021. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the second driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2021.

The OPP is reminding drivers that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. Reporting impaired driving is everyone’s responsibility. Call 911 if you suspect an impaired driver.