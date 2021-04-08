Driver Charged With Impaired Operation After Traffic Stop

On March 30, 2021 the Haliburton Highlands OPP conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle. As a result of this investigation:

Karsten Fugslang (65) of Haliburton County was charged with impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Minden Court on May 9, 2021.

Impaired Driving remains the leading cause of death in Canada. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, do not drive. Instead arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture.