Driver Charged With Impaired Operation

On March 16, 2021 at approximately 11:00 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP were on general patrol on Highway 400 in McDougall Township when they observed a possible impaired driver. Police stopped the vehicle and after speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Andrew Hurdman, 36 years-of-age of Parry Sound, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on April 15, 2021. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 18th driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2021.